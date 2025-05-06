© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

white text reading Stronger togethe rnow more than ever
What’s Next?

Reclaiming the Past: Teaching African History and Unity

Published May 6, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
On the left: red background, WN logo, title in black and white text. Episode # in black text guest name in white text, on the right: photo of emmanuel kulu

On today’s episode, we discuss the importance of African history and the gaps seen in education on the topic. We welcome Emmanuel Kulu, an African Historian, and Author who is organizing an event at the Buffalo History Museum titled “One Race, the Human Race”, which aims to address white supremacy and promote unity. He sits down with Jay Moran, to analyze the impact of media on perceptions of black Americans, the necessity of teaching African history to prevent future racial incidents, and the need to reclaim African history.

