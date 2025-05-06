Reclaiming the Past: Teaching African History and Unity

On today’s episode, we discuss the importance of African history and the gaps seen in education on the topic. We welcome Emmanuel Kulu, an African Historian, and Author who is organizing an event at the Buffalo History Museum titled “One Race, the Human Race”, which aims to address white supremacy and promote unity. He sits down with Jay Moran, to analyze the impact of media on perceptions of black Americans, the necessity of teaching African history to prevent future racial incidents, and the need to reclaim African history.