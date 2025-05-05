Rooted in Resilience: Providence Farm Collective’s New Challenge

On today’s episode, we speak with Providence Farm Collective; the only nonprofit in Western New York that directly supports communities with access to rural farmland, farming and business education, technical assistance, markets, and the opportunity to farm for income. Recently, the organization received unexpected news from the U.S. Department of Agriculture: a grant contract has been terminated just as the growing season begins. Jay Moran sits down with Hamadi Ali, Markets Manager at Providence Farm Collective, and Executive Director Kristin Heltman-Weiss to discuss the impact of this development—not only on the organization, but on the communities they serve.