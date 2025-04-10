The Tapestry of Angelica

On Tapestry's inaugural episode, we head to Allegany County to explore the area in and around Angelica, NY. Stops include Firefly Farm for a visit with Zach and Jessie Badgley, a visit to the Angelica Bakery for a taste of their traditional salt-rising bread with business partners David Drury and Kirk Spangler, and a peek behind the scenes at WRAQ-FM LP, the local community radio station with host of the Hip Crip's Music Emporium, Josh Shannon, and Co-founders Don Ash and Jim Ruschak.