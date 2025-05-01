Producer's Picks of the Week featuring Poetry Conversation, Nina and Terry Heard, Dr. Doretha Williams, and Terry Alford

On this edition of Producer's Pick of the Week, we revisit three conversations. First, we revisit a conversation on poetry in Buffalo with Aitina Fareed-Cooke, Jillian Hanesworth, Dallas Taylor, and Maria Ta. The four collectively discuss the history and importance of the Poet-Laureate position and how Buffalo poets shape the region's culture. Then we revisit Naila's conversation with Nina and Terry Heard, the founders of Friends for a Better Buffalo and the organizers of the Excellence in Education Awards. And we close out with Saladin Allah's conversation with Dr. Doretha Williams, Director of the Center for the Digitization and Curation of African American History at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, and Terry Alford, the Executive Director of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor.