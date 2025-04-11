© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Chef Eric Adjepong mines his Ghanaian roots for new cookbook 'Ghana to the World'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 11, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
The cover of "Ghana to the World" and author Eric Adjepong. (Courtesy of Penguin Random House and Emmanuel Boakye-Appiah)
/
The cover of "Ghana to the World" and author Eric Adjepong. (Courtesy of Penguin Random House and Emmanuel Boakye-Appiah)

Editor’s note: This segment was rebroadcast on July 29, 2025. Find that audio here

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Food Network host and “Top Chef” finalist Eric Adjepong about his new cookbook, “Ghana to the World: Recipes and Stories That Look Forward While Honoring the Past.”

Book excerpt: ‘Ghana to the World’

By Eric Adjepong

Pineapple ginger drink

Pineapple ginger drink. (Courtesy of Doaa Elkady)
/
Pineapple ginger drink. (Courtesy of Doaa Elkady)

Yassa lamb burgers

Yassa lamb burgers. (Courtesy of Doaa Elkady)
/
Yassa lamb burgers. (Courtesy of Doaa Elkady)

Roasted banana grits with seasoned shrimp

Banana grits with seasoned shrimp. (Courtesy of Doaa Elkady)
/
Banana grits with seasoned shrimp. (Courtesy of Doaa Elkady)

“Ghana to The World” Copyright © 2025 by Eric Adjepong. Photographs copyright © 2025 by Doaa Elkady. Published in the United States by Clarkson Potter/Publishers, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom