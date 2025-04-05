Youth Sports and Project Play WNY with Aaron Hord

This week, John and Tim welcome Aaron Hord, Director of Project Play WNY, for an engaging discussion on the transformative power of youth sports. They explore how Project Play WNY funds programs and brings together local youth sports partners to create healthy, inclusive communities where kids from diverse backgrounds can play and grow together.

Backed by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, Project Play WNY follows the Aspen Institute’s “Eight Plays” framework—eight key strategies to help children get and stay active through sports. From revitalizing in-town leagues to training coaches and encouraging multi-sport participation, the initiative is shaping the future of youth athletics in Western New York.

Learn how Project Play WNY makes sports more accessible, engaging, and developmentally appropriate for all kids.