Now We're Birding with Stratton Rawson and Peter Hall

Join BTPM Classical hosts and birding enthusiasts Stratton Rawson and Peter Hall on this exclusive early morning excursion to enjoy the sounds and sights of regional and migratory birds, and explore the nature, flora and fauna of our region.

When you participate in one of our Now We’re Birding excursions, you’ll feel good knowing you’re supporting local public broadcasting and your favorite stations – plus you’ll meet fellow birding enthusiasts AND have a great nature outing!

All reminders and communication about the Birding excursions is via email. Attendees will be sent a reminder email 2 days before, and any date changes due to weather will also be emailed.