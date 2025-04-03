© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
What’s Next?

Marching for Change | The Buffalo United Rally

Published April 3, 2025 at 3:17 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

On today's show, we discuss the Buffalo United March, a rally starting at Niagara Square this upcoming Saturday, which aims to unite diverse communities against current political and social injustices. Joining the show are three key organizers of the rally. We welcome Victory Ross, a Community Coordinator for the Western New York Peace Center, Win Min Thant, Director of the Crossroads Coalition, and Mike Hogan, a Business Manager for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. The three sit down with Jay Moran to discuss the motivation behind the rally, which includes the importance of peaceful resistance and community solidarity.

What's Next? 2025
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes
Load More