Marching for Change | The Buffalo United Rally

On today's show, we discuss the Buffalo United March, a rally starting at Niagara Square this upcoming Saturday, which aims to unite diverse communities against current political and social injustices. Joining the show are three key organizers of the rally. We welcome Victory Ross, a Community Coordinator for the Western New York Peace Center, Win Min Thant, Director of the Crossroads Coalition, and Mike Hogan, a Business Manager for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. The three sit down with Jay Moran to discuss the motivation behind the rally, which includes the importance of peaceful resistance and community solidarity.