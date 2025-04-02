© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Leadership in Transition: Dr. Bonita Durand on Buffalo State’s Future

Published April 2, 2025 at 10:02 AM EDT
Today, we get a behind-the-scenes look at the leadership shaping Buffalo State University. We welcome Dr. Bonita Durand, who is currently serving as the interim president of Buffalo State University until the appointment of a permanent president. She sits down with Jay Moran and Naila Ansari Catilo, to discuss the institution's unique approach to education, the importance of balancing liberal arts with professional training, and how Buffalo State plans to navigate potential changes in federal education funding.

