Producer’s Picks of the Week: Downtown Buffalo and The Sheconomy

On this week’s edition of Producer’s Picks of the Week, we highlight two standout segments from the previous week. First, we revisit a conversation about how the COVID-19 Pandemic altered downtown Buffalo, and what the future of office space looks like in the area. WBFO’s Jim Fink sits down with Bob Shibley, the former Dean of the UB School of Architecture, and Jake Schneider, a local developer and entrepreneur who’s worked on multiple downtown projects. Next, we highlight a conversation with Mary Kate Loftus and Lauren Schellinger from Impressia Bank. The two sit down with Naila Ansari Catilo, to discuss how banking practices impact women entrepreneurs, and how to address the needs of the rapidly growing “sheconomy”.