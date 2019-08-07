© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Law And Order: Beekeeping Unit

Published August 7, 2019 at 5:26 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Here's a fun fact - the New York Police Department has a beekeeping unit. We know this because, over the weekend, the unit was deployed after receiving a call that thousands of honeybees had been found swarming at Staten Island's St. George Ferry Terminal. The New York Times reports that the special unit made up of officers with beekeeping expertise was able to extract the bees with just one sting. Now, that is unbee-lievable (ph). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

