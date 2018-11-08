Double Trouble

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of twins. Twin sisters ran for seats on a western Michigan county board, running in separate districts not against each other, but one is Democratic and one Republican. Unofficial results show the Democrat won, the Republican lost.

In other twin news, The Fresno Bee reports twin sisters went into labor and gave birth within two hours of each other. Each twin had a daughter, and the babies were about the same weight. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

