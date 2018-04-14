Syria Update

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

And again, the news we follow today is of U.S., British and French airstrikes on targets within Syria, a response to the suspected chemical attack last weekend. The strikes were conducted in coordination with European allies against three targets. Defense Secretary James Mattis called last night's attack precise, says it was confined to chemical-weapons-type of facilities. We will have continuing coverage and analysis of the strikes here on NPR. Please stay with us. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

