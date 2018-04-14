© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Syria Update

Published April 14, 2018 at 8:33 AM EDT

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

And again, the news we follow today is of U.S., British and French airstrikes on targets within Syria, a response to the suspected chemical attack last weekend. The strikes were conducted in coordination with European allies against three targets. Defense Secretary James Mattis called last night's attack precise, says it was confined to chemical-weapons-type of facilities. We will have continuing coverage and analysis of the strikes here on NPR. Please stay with us. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.