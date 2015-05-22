The Curse Of Lil B: Fans Blame Rapper For Houston Rockets' Bad Luck

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MIKE BREEN: Topped to Howard, back to Harden, Harden tied up, knocked loose, picked up and the game is over. Golden State hangs on.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

The final seconds of game two of the NBA Western Conference Finals. Last night, the Houston Rockets suffered a heartbreaking one-point loss to the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors now lead the series two games to none.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

But what really caught our attention is the reason why fans believe the Rockets lost. They blame it on a dreaded curse.

SIEGEL: A curse on star player James Harden supposedly placed by rapper artist Lil B. As they see it, Lil B was upset that Harden stole the signature dance with moves that mimic stirring a pot.

CORNISH: So we called Lil B to find out if there was a curse.

LIL B: Yeah, James Harden was warned. He wasn't cursed, not right now. You know, for as of right now, it was just a friendly warning saying hey, this is the originator of the dance saying you just - what are you doing?

SIEGEL: OK, now, why should people believe that Lil B has the powers to put a curse on someone?

CORNISH: Well, fans point to the misfortune of another star player from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here's what Lil B told us.

LIL B: The only person cursed was Kevin Durant, and he's never been the same.

SIEGEL: Apparently, Kevin Durant disrespected Lil B on Twitter, and Durant has been out most of the season with a foot injury. Draw your own conclusions.

CORNISH: But Rockets fans, all hope is not lost. Lil B tells us that Harden can get the warning lifted.

LIL B: James Harden just has to come publicly and explain what he's doing and just show respect to real artistry. And I just want to know where his head's at and what he's thinking.

CORNISH: As for James Harden, we reached out to him to find out what he thinks about the curse and if he'll dare do that dance again.

SIEGEL: No word yet; game three is played tomorrow. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

