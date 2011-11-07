Cartoonist Draws While Running NYC Marathon

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Running the New York Marathon is tough enough, but one runner added a new level of challenge. Christoph Niemann is an illustrator for The New York Times. He decided to sketch and tweet photos of the marathon as he ran. Niemann practiced sketching and running for months. At mile three, he drew himself as a battery running low on energy. But he and his sketch pad did make it to the end. His last illustration, his sneaker crossing the finish line. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

