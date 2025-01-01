Bring Your Next Production to BTPM
The same facilities, equipment, and personnel that have created Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s award-winning content are available to media professionals to realize their next vision.
Buffalo, NY, has become an increasingly attractive destination for film, television, and commercial productions. With its generous tax incentives of up to 40%, varied landscapes, and unique architecture, it’s no surprise that more filmmakers are choosing Buffalo as their backdrop.
Buffalo, NY, has become an increasingly attractive destination for film, television, and commercial productions. With its generous tax incentives of up to 40%, varied landscapes, and unique architecture, it’s no surprise that more filmmakers are choosing Buffalo as their backdrop.
Why Choose BTPM?
- A tax incentive plan providing a rebate of up to 40%
- Three radio production studios and two television production studios, with our largest space being fully soundproof
- Experienced on-site production and technical staff are available for support
- Multi-use studios, a control room, equipment, production offices, cafeteria, kitchen, greenroom, and other spaces are available to you and your crew
- Ground-level garage bay for easy loading and unloading
- Free parking in our private lot
- Convenient downtown Buffalo location, and only five minutes to the Southern Ontario border via the Peace Bridge
About BTPM Studios Available
Technical Specs ▼
- Dimensions: 73 x 96
- Grid Height: 20 ft.
- Greenscreen Dimensions: 20’ x 30’
- Approximately 350 ft. of Black Curtain on Switchable Track
- Power: 14-20-Amp Outlets/Circuits on Studio Perimeter
- 2-50-Amp 120/208 Volt Outlets/Circuits
- 200-Amp Triple Phase Power Available
- Dex-O-Tex Epoxy Over Concrete TV Gray Finish Studio Floor
- Christie HD Projector with 20 x 24 Motorized Drop-Down Screen
- Five (5) Sony HDC-1400 HD Studio Cameras on Full Studio Pedestals
- Three (3) Box Lenses, Two (2) Barrel Lens — all 14 x 8 with 2x Extenders
- Autoscript Teleprompter Units on Three (3) Box Lens Cameras
- Analog Way Pulse 2 Video Switcher with RK 350 Remote Control
- Comrex VH2 VOIP Telephone Hybrid
- Shure DDS5900 Push-to-Talk Mic System
- ETC Element Light Board
- Mole-Richardson, DeSisti, and ETC Lighting Instruments
- 21 Chauvet Professional WellFit Wireless Event LED Luminaries
- Two (2) Skyjacks, battery-operated 21’ scissors lift
1 of 7 — BTPM_Control-Room.jpg
Advanced live broadcasting and post-production capabilities.
2 of 7 — BTPM_Performance-Space.jpg
Ideal for live recordings, intimate concerts, and interviews, featuring a grand piano and stage.
3 of 7 — BTPM_Green-Room.jpg
Two private dressings rooms with private bathrooms, showers, makeup tables, and a comfortable lounge area.
4 of 7 — BTPM_Dressing-Room.jpg
Two private dressings rooms with private bathrooms, showers, makeup tables, and a comfortable lounge area.
5 of 7 — BTPM_hallway.jpg
Additional rooms, hallways, and spaces may be available for productions on a case-by-case basis.
6 of 7 — BTPM_Lunch-room.jpg
Additional rooms, hallways, and spaces may be available for productions on a case-by-case basis.
7 of 7 — BTPM_Stadium-seating.jpg
Sectional theater-style seating is available for studio audiences or for screenings and events.