© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today

Bring Your Next Production to BTPM

The same facilities, equipment, and personnel that have created Buffalo Toronto Public Media’s award-winning content are available to media professionals to realize their next vision.

Buffalo, NY, has become an increasingly attractive destination for film, television, and commercial productions. With its generous tax incentives of up to 40%, varied landscapes, and unique architecture, it’s no surprise that more filmmakers are choosing Buffalo as their backdrop.

Why Choose BTPM?

  • A tax incentive plan providing a rebate of up to 40% 
  • Three radio production studios and two television production studios, with our largest space being fully soundproof 
  • Experienced on-site production and technical staff are available for support 
  • Multi-use studios, a control room, equipment, production offices, cafeteria, kitchen, greenroom, and other spaces are available to you and your crew  
  • Ground-level garage bay for easy loading and unloading 
  • Free parking in our private lot 
  • Convenient downtown Buffalo location, and only five minutes to the Southern Ontario border via the Peace Bridge 

For more information, please contact Michele Gardner

Phone: 716-777-9641

Email: mgardner@btpm.org

About BTPM Studios Available

Photo of BTPM Studio 1 set up with a backdrop, table, and chairs for a production.
BTPM Studio 1 boasts an impressive 7,000 sq. ft. soundproof stage and optional stadium seating to accommodate productions of any size.
Studio 1 Technical Specs
Technical Specs
  • Dimensions: 73 x 96
  • Grid Height: 20 ft.
  • Greenscreen Dimensions: 20’ x 30’
  • Approximately 350 ft. of Black Curtain on Switchable Track
  • Power: 14-20-Amp Outlets/Circuits on Studio Perimeter
  • 2-50-Amp 120/208 Volt Outlets/Circuits
  • 200-Amp Triple Phase Power Available
  • Dex-O-Tex Epoxy Over Concrete TV Gray Finish Studio Floor
  • Christie HD Projector with 20 x 24 Motorized Drop-Down Screen
  • Five (5) Sony HDC-1400 HD Studio Cameras on Full Studio Pedestals
  • Three (3) Box Lenses, Two (2) Barrel Lens — all 14 x 8 with 2x Extenders
  • Autoscript Teleprompter Units on Three (3) Box Lens Cameras
  • Analog Way Pulse 2 Video Switcher with RK 350 Remote Control
  • Comrex VH2 VOIP Telephone Hybrid
  • Shure DDS5900 Push-to-Talk Mic System
  • ETC Element Light Board
  • Mole-Richardson, DeSisti, and ETC Lighting Instruments
  • 21 Chauvet Professional WellFit Wireless Event LED Luminaries
  • Two (2) Skyjacks, battery-operated 21’ scissors lift

Photo of BTPM Studio 2 set up with a backdrop, and island in the middle and a monitor behind it.
BTPM Studio 2 is a versatile space fit for photography, commercials, training videos, and more.

People gathered in the Digital Studio at BTPM
The BTPM Digital Studio is designed for live streaming, podcasts, and virtual interviews.

Photo of someone sitting at the controls in BTPM's control room for productions.
1 of 7  — BTPM_Control-Room.jpg
Advanced live broadcasting and post-production capabilities.
Photo of an empty BTPM Performance space, with a grand piano, microphone, and music stand on the stage.
2 of 7  — BTPM_Performance-Space.jpg
Ideal for live recordings, intimate concerts, and interviews, featuring a grand piano and stage.
Photo of BTPM's Mark Russell Green Room complete with a couch, loveseat, comfy chairs, a coffee table, and a metal Buffalo on the wall.
3 of 7  — BTPM_Green-Room.jpg
Two private dressings rooms with private bathrooms, showers, makeup tables, and a comfortable lounge area.
Photo of one of BTPM's makeup table, part of the private dressing room.
4 of 7  — BTPM_Dressing-Room.jpg
Two private dressings rooms with private bathrooms, showers, makeup tables, and a comfortable lounge area.
Photo of vendors set up in one of the hallways at BTPM
5 of 7  — BTPM_hallway.jpg
Additional rooms, hallways, and spaces may be available for productions on a case-by-case basis.
Photo of an empty BTPM lunch room
6 of 7  — BTPM_Lunch-room.jpg
Additional rooms, hallways, and spaces may be available for productions on a case-by-case basis.
Photo of the stadium seating offered in BTPM's Studio 1
7 of 7  — BTPM_Stadium-seating.jpg
Sectional theater-style seating is available for studio audiences or for screenings and events.

For more information, please contact Michele Gardner

Phone: 716-777-9641

Email: mgardner@btpm.org