Host Your Next Meeting at Buffalo Toronto Public Media
Looking for a professional, fully equipped meeting space in the heart of downtown Buffalo? Whether you’re hosting a high-stakes board meeting, a team workshop, a brainstorming session, or an intimate networking event, our Board Room offers the space and versatility to inspire productivity and collaboration.
For more information, please contact Michele Gardner
Phone: 716-777-9641
Email: mgardner@btpm.org
- Comfortable seating for up to 36 guests
- Customize your layout by arranging tables from boardroom-style, table clusters, or U-shape to best fit your meeting’s flow
- Easy to access space just off our main lobby
- High-speed wi-fi, professional-grade sound, and high-definition flat screen monitors for wireless video conferencing (compatible with Zoom, WebEx, Microsoft Teams, and more)
- Cater your way! Bring in your favorite vendor or ask us for recommendations
- Attached kitchenette with a refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher
- All-inclusive pricing, whether it’s one hour or a full day
- Special non-profit discount