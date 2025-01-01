Event Space Rentals
Looking for a unique venue in downtown Buffalo? Whether you’re planning a corporate gathering, fundraiser, networking event, live performance, or a celebration, BTPM offers the perfect setting — complete with state-of-the-art technology, versatile spaces, and premium amenities to bring your vision to life.
- Accommodates up to 300 guests — ideal for receptions, panels, fundraisers, workshops, celebrations, and more
- We can transform our studio and configure the space to match your event’s style
- Experienced technical personnel, engineers, IT, and lighting directors are available to support your event and bring your vision to life
- Ground-level dock and garage for easy loading and unloading, if needed
- Security, equipment rentals, and additional technology can be made available upon request
For more information, please contact Michele Gardner
Phone: 716-777-9641
Email: mgardner@btpm.org
BTPM's 2024 Senior Prom
Leonardo screening event
Miranda Esmonde White speaking at BTPM
Now We're Cooking LIVE! in BTPM's Studio 1