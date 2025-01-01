© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Event Space Rentals

Looking for a unique venue in downtown Buffalo? Whether you’re planning a corporate gathering, fundraiser, networking event, live performance, or a celebration, BTPM offers the perfect setting — complete with state-of-the-art technology, versatile spaces, and premium amenities to bring your vision to life.

  • Accommodates up to 300 guests — ideal for receptions, panels, fundraisers, workshops, celebrations, and more 
  • We can transform our studio and configure the space to match your event’s style 
  • Experienced technical personnel, engineers, IT, and lighting directors are available to support your event and bring your vision to life 
  • Ground-level dock and garage for easy loading and unloading, if needed 
  • Security, equipment rentals, and additional technology can be made available upon request  

For more information, please contact Michele Gardner

Phone: 716-777-9641

Email: mgardner@btpm.org

Aerial shot of BTPM's Studio One set up for 2024's Senior Prom
1 of 4  — Studio-One_Events_Senior-Prom-2.jpg
BTPM's 2024 Senior Prom
People seated at round tables in BTPM's Studio 1 for a screening of Leonardo
2 of 4  — Event-Rentals_Leonardo-Screening.jpg
Leonardo screening event
People seated in chairs for Miranda Esmonde White
3 of 4  — Events-Rentals_Miranda-Esmonde-White.jpg
Miranda Esmonde White speaking at BTPM
Now We're Cooking LIVE! in BTPM's Studio 1
4 of 4  — Event-Rentals_Now-Were-Cooking.png
Now We're Cooking LIVE! in BTPM's Studio 1