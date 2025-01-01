Event Space Rentals

Looking for a unique venue in downtown Buffalo? Whether you’re planning a corporate gathering, fundraiser, networking event, live performance, or a celebration, BTPM offers the perfect setting — complete with state-of-the-art technology, versatile spaces, and premium amenities to bring your vision to life.



Accommodates up to 300 guests — ideal for receptions, panels, fundraisers, workshops, celebrations, and more

We can transform our studio and configure the space to match your event’s style

Experienced technical personnel, engineers, IT, and lighting directors are available to support your event and bring your vision to life

Ground-level dock and garage for easy loading and unloading, if needed

Security, equipment rentals, and additional technology can be made available upon request