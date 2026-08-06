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BTPM Newscast

BTPM News brings you the award-winning reporting from the newsroom at Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

Latest Episodes
  • BTPM Newscast: Friday, Aug. 14, 2026
    Hochul keeping politics out of radioactive home sites; Doug Ford announces data center initiative; Kennedy: Roosevelt inauguration site receives long-awaited 2026 funding
  • BTPM Newscast: Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026
    Woman awaiting extradition to NY for taking children; Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse police unions endorse attorney general challenger; Erie County Fair kicks off its 186th edition
  • Top 1/3 of the image is black with white text reading "BTPM". Bottom 2/3 of the image is red with bold white text reading NEWS.
    BTPM Newscast: Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026
    Latest Sienna poll on race for NY Gov.; Continued calls for change in Buffalo Public Schools; Warnings of SNAP benefit scam
  • BTPM Newscast: Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026
    State refuses to relocate Niagara Falls family as DEC plans more excavation at contaminated property; Open forum for Buffalo Public Schools to be held Tuesday evening; Buffalo Urban League hosts ninth annual Black Restaurant Week
  • BTPM Newscast: Monday, Aug. 10, 2026
    Gas prices in Buffalo lower; Advocates warn against fossil fuel subsidies; Buffalo man arrested on drug charges in Jamestown
  • BTPM Newscast: Friday, Aug. 7, 2026
    Ebony Prophet-Bullock becomes interim Buffalo Public Schools superintendent; Report: Buffalo has 3rd highest level of water contamination in New York, Jamestown 5th; Erie County, Sheriff's PBA Unit reach contract agreement