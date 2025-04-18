© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Group Chat
Group Chat

Encore, Encore: E-Commerce Banter, Side Hustle Stories, and Celebrating Buffalo Culture with Dyngus Day

Published April 18, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Enjoy an encore episode this week of Group Chat as Bentley kicks back with an eclectic trio of guests: the vivacious performer and comedian Charmagne Chi, the charismatic actor and podcaster Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, and the enigmatic poet, writer, and actor Dallas Taylor. First up: in the showdown between online and in-person shopping, this hilarious group unanimously lands in the on-line world. Next, they dive into the phenomenon of the side hustle. From passion projects to entrepreneurial endeavors, our guests share their stories and discuss the unstoppable rise of the side hustle culture. The conversation takes a turn to TikTok and the impending ban looms. What will this mean for the future of social media? Our panelists offer their predictions. Wrapping up, from mouthwatering cuisine to vibrant Dyngus Day traditions, it's time to celebrate heritage, community, and Buffalo Polish culture. 

