The BTPM Disabilities Beat is dedicated to promoting equity and acceptance by amplifying marginalized voices, holding corporations and governments accountable, and combatting misinformation and stigma through education about the disability community.

Coverage highlights the often-overlooked implications of economic, educational, policy, and environmental factors on the disability community, offering regional and national perspectives. Key topics include:



Economic Disparities: Examining wage gaps for employees with disabilities and employment opportunities

Civic Participation: Investigating the accessibility of ballot machines and voter resources

Mobility and Accessibility: Addressing paratransit availability and infrastructure needs

Policy Impact: Analyzing legislation and its effects on the lives of people with disabilities

Hear reports from the Disabilities Beat every Wednesday on BTPM NPR during Morning Edition and All Things Considered for impactful reports in about 5 minutes. These stories aim to spark meaningful conversations and drive positive change in our communities.