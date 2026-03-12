© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Grey background. BTPM NPR logo in the center with a white, horizontal line underneath. Below that is bold, white, italicized text reading "Disabilities Beat"
Disabilities Beat
Hosted by Emyle Watkins

The BTPM Disabilities Beat is dedicated to promoting equity and acceptance by amplifying marginalized voices, holding corporations and governments accountable, and combatting misinformation and stigma through education about the disability community.

Coverage highlights the often-overlooked implications of economic, educational, policy, and environmental factors on the disability community, offering regional and national perspectives. Key topics include:

  • Economic Disparities: Examining wage gaps for employees with disabilities and employment opportunities
  • Civic Participation: Investigating the accessibility of ballot machines and voter resources
  • Mobility and Accessibility: Addressing paratransit availability and infrastructure needs
  • Policy Impact: Analyzing legislation and its effects on the lives of people with disabilities

Hear reports from the Disabilities Beat every Wednesday on BTPM NPR during Morning Edition and All Things Considered for impactful reports in about 5 minutes. These stories aim to spark meaningful conversations and drive positive change in our communities.