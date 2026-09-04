“Unbroken” by MaryCatherine McDonald

Book Description

A profound new approach to healing trauma, grounded in a radical reframing of how we understand this nearly universal experience.

For centuries, we’ve been taught that being traumatized means we are somehow broken ― and that trauma only happens to people who are too fragile or flawed to deal with hardship. But as a researcher, teacher, and survivor, Dr. MaryCatherine McDonald has learned that the only thing broken is our society’s understanding of trauma. “The body’s trauma response is designed to save our lives ― and it does,” she says. “It’s not a sign of weakness, but of our function, strength, and amazing resilience.”

With Unbroken: The Trauma Response Is Never Wrong, Dr. McDonald overturns the misconceptions about trauma with the latest evidence from neuroscience and psychology ― and shares tested practices and tools to help you work with your body’s coping mechanisms to accelerate healing. Here, you’ll explore:

What is trauma? The latest science that undoes the stigmas of shame, blame, and humiliation

Moral injury ― having our basic sense of how the world should work overturned

The truth about triggers ― what they really are and how they can guide the healing journey

Traumatic patterns ― new findings to help break free from recurring habits and toxic dynamics

Why we can always rewrite our inner narratives, no matter how much time has passed

Finding a “relational home” for trauma ― how we can help each other return to wholeness

Dr. McDonald’s case studies reveal the many ways trauma can manifest and persist in our lives, yet there’s one factor every case has in common: the trauma response itself reveals the path to healing. “Our traumatic experiences reveal that we can be bent, dented, or bruised,” she says, “but we cannot be broken.” For anyone who has gone through trauma or wants to help others who are struggling, here is an empowering resource for finding our way home to our bodies, rebuilding our relationships, and returning to full engagement with life.

Personal Note

This book was suggested to me through my TikTok algorithm back in 2023 and I finished it in 2024. It was one of those books that I had to take my time reading because the content was so true to my experiences and the teachings brought me a whole new perspective on myself. When I started my most recent journey with therapy in 2022, I was dealing with a lot of things I later learned were PTSD symptoms from an abusive relationship I was in when I was younger. I felt incredibly broken from that diagnosis and this book became pivotal in re-framing that pain and shame. To learn that who I became from that relationship was because of a protective biological mental shift, gave me the compassion to forgive myself & start to heal.

If you have PTSD or have experienced any level of trauma in your life, this book will help you see that your self-management is a natural biological occurrence. How can you be upset at your body and mind for simply doing their job in keeping you alive and safe?