“The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom” by Don Miguel Ruiz

Book Description

The incredible New York Times and international bestselling guide to true happiness.

In The Four Agreements, a perennial bestseller published in dozens of languages worldwide, Don Miguel Ruiz reveals the source of self-limiting beliefs that rob us of joy and create needless suffering. Based on ancient Toltec wisdom, The Four Agreements offer a powerful code of conduct that can rapidly transform our lives to a new experience of freedom, true happiness, and love.

Personal Notes

I remember I read this book in a particularly tough time, and it provided a much-needed spotlight on aspects of my life that I was letting myself drown in. Once I finished this book in 2024, I wrote down the 4 agreements on a sticky note that has lived on my bathroom mirror ever since. I wanted to keep my finger on the pulse of how I can take back control of my life and function in a healthier mindset. I needed to love myself more fiercely and the “Prayer of Love” that’s at the end of this book ignited that need inside of me.

So, if you’re looking for help in how to navigate your mind in a world that often makes that really hard to do, try this read! We are all unique and that uniqueness is beautiful.