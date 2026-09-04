“The Six Pillars of Self-Esteem” by Nathaniel Branden

Book Description

The modern classic on building self-esteem to improve your mindset, achieve more, and boost your relationships with your partner, kids, co-workers, and more—from a pioneering psychotherapist.

Six Pillars of Self-Esteem is the culmination of a lifetime of clinical practice and study, hailed as the most significant work on the topic. Immense in scope and vision and filled with insight into human motivation and behavior, it is essential reading for anyone with a personal or professional interest in self-esteem.



Dr. Nathaniel Branden introduces the six pillars—six action-based practices for daily living that provide the foundation for self-esteem—and explores the central importance of self-esteem in five areas: the workplace, parenting, education, psychotherapy, and the culture at large. Six Pillars of Self-Esteem provides concrete guidelines for teachers, parents, managers, and therapists who are responsible for developing the self-esteem of others. And it shows why—in today’s chaotic and competitive world—self-esteem is fundamental to our personal and professional power.

Personal Note

This resource was another one suggested by my therapist, and I finished it in 2025. It was a book I definitely needed to read because it provided me a new lens in which I should look at myself with and have confidence in the woman I see. I’ve never had proper self-esteem and what I mean by “proper,” is self-esteem that stems from myself instead of an outside source. Today, while my self-esteem is still in progress, it definitely has grown in the last year! The six pillars laid out in this book are also on a sticky note on my bathroom mirror.

If you’ve ever struggled with believing in yourself or doubting your ability to navigate life’s trials, then I highly recommend you spend time with this book. You deserve to see yourself as strong, capable and fully present within yourself.

