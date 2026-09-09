“No Bad Parts: Healing Trauma and Restoring Wholeness” by Richard C. Schwartz

Book Description

Discover an empowering new way of understanding your multifaceted mind―and healing the many parts that make you who you are.

Is there just one “you”? We’ve been taught to believe we have a single identity, and to feel fear or shame when we can’t control the inner voices that don’t match the ideal of who we think we should be. Yet Dr. Richard Schwartz’s research now challenges this “mono-mind” theory. “All of us are born with many sub-minds―or parts,” says Dr. Schwartz. “These parts are not imaginary or symbolic. They are individuals who exist as an internal family within us―and the key to health and happiness is to honor, understand, and love every part.”

Dr. Schwartz’s Internal Family Systems (IFS) model has been transforming psychology for decades. With No Bad Parts, you’ll learn why IFS has been so effective in areas such as trauma recovery, addiction therapy, and depression treatment―and how this new understanding of consciousness has the potential to radically change our lives. Here you’ll explore:

The IFS revolution―how honoring and communicating with our parts changes our approach to mental wellness

Overturning the cultural, scientific, and spiritual assumptions that reinforce an outdated mono-mind model

The ego, the inner critic, the saboteur―making these often-maligned parts into powerful allies

Burdens―why our parts become distorted and stuck in childhood traumas and cultural beliefs

How IFS demonstrates human goodness by revealing that there are no bad parts

The Self―discover your wise, compassionate essence of goodness that is the source of healing and harmony

Exercises for mapping your parts, accessing the Self, working with a challenging protector, identifying each part’s triggers, and more

IFS is a paradigm-changing model because it gives us a powerful approach for healing ourselves, our culture, and our planet. As Dr. Schwartz teaches, “Our parts can sometimes be disruptive or harmful, but once they’re unburdened, they return to their essential goodness. When we learn to love all our parts, we can learn to love all people―and that will contribute to healing the world.”

Personal Note

Another one recommended by my therapist (I highly suggest you do the homework of exploring the resources your therapist offers!). I finished this book in 2026, and it offered an entirely new and interesting way to view my personal emotions & behaviors. To see them as “Parts” that deserve compassion, attention and healing, and “Protectors” that want to be relieved of their roles, has been a very helpful perspective shift & tool I’ve chosen to use in my EMDR therapy sessions. Humans are not one-dimensional beings who function with a singular internal system; we are layered and function with a multi-dimensional internal system. We need to build our relationship with our “Self” so we can have a healthy and loving relationship with both ourselves and others.

If you’ve had moments where you don’t understand why you’re feeling a certain way or find that you feel confused in feeling more than one emotion at a time, this book will help dissect those facets and show you that multiple things can be true at one time. You deserve to understand yourself deeper and believe in yourself more.