Support BTPM NPR with the NPR+ Podcast Bundle!

I’m already a donor to BTPM NPR, do I get access to the NPR+ Podcast Bundle automatically?

If you have an existing recurring donation in our system for a minimum of $8/month or $96/year, then yes, you can get NPR+, but it’s not quite “automatic” because you’ll need to activate your account on plus.npr.org. It requires some manual work on our end to grant you access, so first, please check your email inbox to see if we’ve sent you an invite to NPR+ already. If you haven’t received an email inviting you to activate your account, but you are sure that you have an existing recurring donation for more than $8/month or $96/year, then just contact us at help.btpm.org and we’ll help you get set up!