Buffalo police searching for homicide suspect

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published July 17, 2025 at 12:06 PM EDT
Buffalo police are looking for Rickey Crouch, who they say is a suspect in a homicide on South Ogden Street the morning of July 17, 2025. Crouch is considered armed and dangerous.
Early Thursday morning, Buffalo police say a homicide occurred on South Ogden Street within the city's Kaisertown neighborhood.

Authorities have identified Rickey Crouch as a suspect in that homicide. Crime Stoppers is now offering a $7,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of Crouch.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous, and advise the public to not approach him.

The victim in Thursday's homicide was identified by Buffalo police as 44-year-old Amanda Thompson. Chief of detectives, William Macy, said Thompson died of gunshot wounds. He went on to say that they believe Thompson and Crouch were in a relationship.

Crouch was arrested in May for an alleged burglary at Thompson's house. Macy said a handgun was recovered during that arrest. Crouch was released for that initial charged, but was arrested again days later for allegedly violating an order of protection. The judge in that case mandated for $50,000 bail, according to Macy.

If you have information on Crouch's whereabouts, you can contact Crime Stoppers WNY at 716-867-6161 or on the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

