BREAKING: Buffalo homicide suspect caught near Hamburg

The suspect in Thursday’s early morning homicide on South Ogden Street in Buffalo is now in custody, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.

Rickey Crouch was arrested by New York State Police, after troopers spotted his vehicle driving down the I-90 just outside of Hamburg.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals and a Customs and Border Protection aviation unit were also involved in apprehending Crouch.

Shortly after midnight Thursday, Buffalo police say 44-year-old Amanda Thompson was shot and killed in her home on South Ogden Street in Buffalo’s Kaisertown neighborhood.

In a press conference hours before Crouch was captured, a Buffalo Police Department official said they believed the two were in a relationship. Court documents also show that Crouch was previously arrested in May for an alleged burglary of Thompson’s home, where an order of protection was also issued.

He was arrested again days later by Buffalo police for allegedly violating that order of protection.