© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

BREAKING: Buffalo homicide suspect caught near Hamburg

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published July 17, 2025 at 5:45 PM EDT
File Photo
/
BTPM NPR

The suspect in Thursday’s early morning homicide on South Ogden Street in Buffalo is now in custody, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.

Rickey Crouch was arrested by New York State Police, after troopers spotted his vehicle driving down the I-90 just outside of Hamburg.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals and a Customs and Border Protection aviation unit were also involved in apprehending Crouch.

Shortly after midnight Thursday, Buffalo police say 44-year-old Amanda Thompson was shot and killed in her home on South Ogden Street in Buffalo’s Kaisertown neighborhood.

In a press conference hours before Crouch was captured, a Buffalo Police Department official said they believed the two were in a relationship. Court documents also show that Crouch was previously arrested in May for an alleged burglary of Thompson’s home, where an order of protection was also issued.

He was arrested again days later by Buffalo police for allegedly violating that order of protection.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner
Related Content