Buffalo Public Schools appoints new superintendent

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published July 22, 2025 at 3:40 PM EDT
FILE- Durham Public Schools' superintendent Pascal Mubenga
Durham Public Schools
FILE- Durham Public Schools' superintendent Pascal Mubenga

Buffalo Public Schools has announced the appointment of their new superintendent. Pascal Mubenga has been selected to lead the district, succeeding Tonja Williams Knight, who announced in February that she is retiring.

Mubenga has worked in education for over 30 years, most recently as the superintendent of Durham Public Schools in North Carolina from 2017 to 2024. According to local media reports, he resigned early from that job last year due to an accounting error with pay raises that caused protests from staff.

BPS board members praised Mubenga’s ability to increase student performance and tackle the challenges that come with a large urban school district. He’ll start his four-year contract on August 15.
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
