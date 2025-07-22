Buffalo Public Schools appoints new superintendent

Buffalo Public Schools has announced the appointment of their new superintendent. Pascal Mubenga has been selected to lead the district, succeeding Tonja Williams Knight, who announced in February that she is retiring.

Mubenga has worked in education for over 30 years, most recently as the superintendent of Durham Public Schools in North Carolina from 2017 to 2024. According to local media reports, he resigned early from that job last year due to an accounting error with pay raises that caused protests from staff.

BPS board members praised Mubenga’s ability to increase student performance and tackle the challenges that come with a large urban school district. He’ll start his four-year contract on August 15.