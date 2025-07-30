First-degree murder charge levied in domestic violence case, DA rebukes bail reform narrative

The Erie County District Attorney’s office has announced new charges to the man accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend in the city of Buffalo a little less than two weeks ago. It's a case filled with past arrests related to domestic violence.

Rickey Crouch was the subject of a manhunt by law enforcement earlier this month, after a woman was fatally shot on the porch of her South Ogden Street home in the early morning hours of July 17.

Crouch now has a laundry list of charges, including first-degree murder. But the latest superseding indictment announced by DA Mike Keane includes allegations that stretch back to May for burglary and endangering the welfare of a child.

“[Crouch] will face a potential sentence of life without parole. This an awful, tragic case, this is a domestic violence case of the worst kind," said Keane when announcing the indictment. "Miss Thompson is leaving behind three minor children, including a 14 year old, a 13 year old and a 10 year old. She's also got an adult child."

The case around Crouch has stirred up conversations regarding New York’s current bail laws. Crouch did have a $50,000 bail set in a May 20 arrest for allegedly breaking into Amanda Thompson’s home, which he met and was released with an order of protection.

Crouch was arrested again days later for allegedly violating that order and harassing Thompson. Judges in New York do have discretion utilizing what’s known as the harm-harm analysis, allowing them to set bail if two pending cases deal with harm to a person. But, the judge released him on his recognizance.

With those two cases, coupled with criticism from politicians, Keane believes it takes away from the case.

“At the end of the day, we were in court on a violent crime, we asked the judge to remand him, and the judge made a decision. Okay, of course, the judge never would have expected this to have happened," argued Keane. "But that's not bail reform. It's not [Crouch's] early discharge from parole. I do think that there is time for those kinds of conversations. I do think it's appropriate, and I'd be happy to engage in them. For me and my role right now, I think my obligation is to finish this investigation and prosecute Mr. Crouch to the fullest extent of the law.”

Crouch received a first-degree murder charge because of a prior conviction for second-degree murder in the 1990s. He will remain in police custody, with a court date set for September 3.