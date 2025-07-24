First responders shifting to recovery effort for missing Niagara River boaters

State law enforcement now says the search and rescue operation for two missing boaters following a reported collision has now shifted to a recovery mission.

New York State Park Police has identified the two missing boaters as 66-year-old Jerome Williams of Buffalo, and 46-year-old Natalie Sansivero of Grand Island. Authorities say the two were onboard a boat that hit a concrete abutment near Navy Island and the north Grand Island Bridge.

Calls came into 911 around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, which resulted in a large response from park police, Niagara and Erie County Sheriff's offices, U.S. Coast Guard and various local police and fire agencies. First responders utilized water, aviation and land units throughout the area of the upper Niagara River.

Emergency crews called off the search around 3 a.m. Thursday, but resumed at daybreak. They then announced the transition from search and rescue to recovery shortly before noon.

Park police say they recovered the boat, which had extensive damage, but its two occupants were missing. While crews still search for the missing boaters, investigators are conducting accident reconstruction and examination of the boat to figure out what happened.