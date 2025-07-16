© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

red and white text reading OPPOSE RESCISSION PACKAGE CONTACT SENATE NOW 202-224-3121 against a blue background

New federal trial date set for 2022 Tops mass shooter

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published July 16, 2025 at 3:03 PM EDT
Payton Gendron speaks to the court before sentencing
Derek Gee
/
The Buffalo News via AP Pool
FILE- Gunman Payton Gendron reads an apology to the court at his sentencing before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan Feb. 15, 2023.

The man convicted on state charges of murdering 10 Black shoppers at the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo three years ago, once again, has a new start date for a federal trial. It marks another delay in the federal legal proceedings.

Payton Gendron, now 21, is serving a life sentence in state prison for hate-motivated murder and domestic terrorism. But an elongated decision by prosecutors to seek the death penalty, and more recent motions by the defense team for attorney changes and constitutional challenges means Gendron won’t stand trial until August 17, 2026.

Previously the trial was set to begin January 5, 2026.

That would make it more than four years after Gendron walked into the grocery store on Buffalo’s East Side and targeted Black customers with his assault rifle. Ten people were killed, and three others were wounded.

Authorities say Gendron was radicalized on the internet by white supremacist conspiracy theories and chat rooms.

If convicted on federal hate crime and weapons charges, Gendron could receive the death penalty.
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
