Carl Lam is thrilled to be back for a second stint at BTPM Classical. He originally joined BTPM Classical in 2013 and hosted programming regularly until 2018.

When he's not on the radio, he's working at the University at Buffalo as a budget analyst and teaches as an adjunct in the School of Management. Additionally, he is a broadcast meteorologist that has worked all across the United States and Canada covering weather from Denver to Chicago and Vancouver to right here in Western New York.

He is a lifelong learner and holds master's degrees in Human Resource Management, Engineering Management, Business Administration, Music Performance, and Higher Education Administration. He also continues to perform as a substitute with the Erie Philharmonic and Firelands Symphony Orchestra, when needed.