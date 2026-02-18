Crown Royal to stay on Ontario shelves but plant's future remains murky

Crown Royal will remain on liquor store shelves in Ontario after Premier Doug Ford reached an agreement with the company that makes it.

Diageo, the maker of the blended Canadian whisky, has committed $23 million toward new investments, including $1 million for economic development and community projects focusing on Amherstberg, Ontario — the site of the bottling plant slated for closing later this month.

Other portions of the pledge include $11 million to buy grain-neutral spirits in eastern Ontario and other investments for co-packaging canned and pre-mixed beverages — plus $5 million in Ontario-based marketing and promotion.

But there are no guarantees the bottling plant in Amherstburg will remain open, and that's led to the town's mayor, Michael Prue, feeling frustrated.

"They’ve made a deal with the province to keep their name listed on the LCBO," he said. "And that’s part of the deal; they’ll continue to be listed on the LCBO while paying $23 million to the province, who’s going to spend it elsewhere."

Ford said, however, the investment will keep Ontario workers on the job, strengthen local supply chains and support Amherstburg and the surrounding area.

Last August, Diageo announced it was closing the Amherstburg plant by the end of February in an effort to improve the North American supply chain, putting 200 employees out of work.

In retaliation, Ford said he would remove Crown Royal from LCBO stores unless Diageo came up with a plan to keep some workers in the province.