BTPM Classical Live on Stage: Entering Music with Stratton & Richie

Were you surprised when people began to rag on Buffalo for singing “O Canada” at the Stanley Cup playoffs last spring? Did you hear when the singer had trouble with her microphone the massive chorus of Sabres fans as they proudly belted out the anthem. Wasn’t that a moment to remember? It was a moment made possible by the power of a single song.

Since humans invented music about one hundred thousand years ago, they have created tunes and given those tunes words. A kind of magic can happen. The tune captures and corrals our wild emotions so that they can be harnessed by words to become useful and powerful tools in the creation of personal identity and the binding together of cultures. So Schubert’s “Ave Maria” bespeaks the innocence of devotion; Rodgers & Hart’s “Nearer” celebrates the marriage of physical sex and emotional love; while “O Canada” promotes a personal attachment to the idea of nationhood that we call Canada.

Join Stratton and Richie as they explore the Power of Song.

This event is free and includes light refreshments. Free Parking is available in our parking lot located off of Charles Street. You must register on Eventbrite to attend this free event. Tickets are limited and will sell out QUICKLY.