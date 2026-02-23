Canisius student uses 'Survivor' show for case study on narcissism

The popular television series Survivor begins Season 50 this week, and one Canisius University senior is doing her thesis on how a returning player evolves his use of narcissism from one appearance to the next.

Survivor is a television show which has fascinated audiences for years with a dynamic psychology minor Sarah Woelfel says caters to triad of personality traits including psychopathy, narcissism, and Machiavellianism.

"It's just, get to the end of the game and convince everybody else that you did good enough to win $1 million," she said. "In that sense, it's very easy to just go and manipulate people and give into those dark triad personalities."

Returning player Benjamin Wade makes his fourth appearance on Survivor in a few days. Wade stands apart over his progression from Season 18 to now because he exhibits tendencies in different ways, casting himself as a flamboyant, grandiose narcissist in one season, then an innocent hero in another, Woelffel said.

But she adds that although his range of characteristics might be wider than others, there is something about a show like Survivor that caters to such tendencies.

“Survivor really takes people outside of your typical standard of society," Woelffel said. "They're not bound by like, typical morals or like the repercussions that come with those questionable decisions.”

The repercussions thy do have to deal with can instead be the challenges of trying to reintegrate with society, she said. Several players have struggled with the process over the years, like Season 16 winner Pravati Shallow.

Contestants thrive on traits like lying and manipulation, so it can be difficult to believe not everyone is out to get them after the show ends, Woelffel added.

"Even coming back, they have trouble with explaining what they experience to their loved ones," she said. "It's such a unique experience that your average person really can't fully understand."