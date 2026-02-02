City renames portion of Delavan Avenue in honor of Walter C. Hobson - former Buffalo resident

Feb. 2 has served as Walter C. Hobson Day in Buffalo for several years, and it’s now an annual tradition at the start of Black History Month.

This year, the city has added a new inclusion, renaming a portion of East Delavan Avenue to Walter C. Hobson Way in front of the dry-cleaning business that he started 55 years ago.

Having the street-naming is fitting because everyone has a story about Walter, said his son, Ray Hobson.

“This is so meaningful for our family, to honor my dad in this way, is phenomenal," Ray said. "And I know people have come from all over the place, and I don't want to say too much, but my dad was a unique individual, there's no question about that.”

Hobson was referred to by many as the “Doctor of Dry Cleaning,” and now the business has been passed to one of his grandsons.

The Hobson family deserves recognition for 50 years of success as a small business and commitment to the community, Masten District Common Council Member Zeneta Everhart said.

“Today we are celebrating your family. We are honoring the legacy, as we've continued to do over the years, but especially today," she said. "It's always important that we support our small businesses, but also that we pay homage and give you your flowers for continuing to stay here.”

The first Walter C. Hobson Day was Feb. 2, 2019, just a few days after his death.