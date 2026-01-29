Erie County announces program to help residents overcome poverty, $12.5 million in state funding

A new program will aim to reduce child poverty in Erie County by 50% through increased income accessibility for families.

Harnessing Opportunities Pursuing Employment, also known as the HOPE Program, is being launched in Buffalo, boosted by $12.5 million in state funding.

Community Action Organization of Western New York CEO Marie Cannon says the program applies to Buffalo families who qualify as at or below the poverty line and have at least one person under age 18 living in the home.

“CAO’s Harnessing Opportunities, Pursuing Employment Program is the vehicle in Erie County that we have collaboratively designed to fight poverty in Buffalo. It is more than a name. It represents the belief that families deserve the opportunity and a real chance to move forward, regardless of their situation.”

The plan is to serve around 600 families during the program’s pilot, which will last 12 to 18 months. Funding will be used for services like career coaches and financial literacy training.

One of the program's key assets is its emphasis on transportation assistance, where qualifying residents have access to help getting a driver’s license or even assistance with getting a vehicle, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

"We often hear from people, one of the biggest problems as to why they can't get a better job is because of transportation. They do not have a car," he said. "And we know if you live in Buffalo and Erie County and you don't have a car, you can get around, but it takes you a long time to do it. And so, one of the goals of the HOPE Project is to ensure that we help individuals to achieve the goal of owning a car."