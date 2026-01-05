© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

New York State marks January as Muslim American Heritage Month

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Alex Simone
Published January 5, 2026 at 6:28 PM EST
Governor Kathy Hochul issued the first ever proclamation declaring January as Muslim American Heritage Month across New York State. As part of her directive, 16 state landmarks were illuminated green in observance of the month, and in celebration of the heritage and culture of Muslim Americans. Here, the state legislature building is seen illuminated. Niagara Falls was also among the landmarks lit in green.
Aidin Bharti
/
Office of the Governor
January has been declared Muslim Heritage Month in New York, and one local religious leader says it’s an important recognition for the Muslim community.

Muslim Public Affairs Council of Western New York President Khalid Qazi says the proclamation brings positive recognition to the Muslim community.

“Events like this bring us even closer, and there's a uniform recognition of the Muslim heritage month that you know people take pride in," he said. "And as Governor Hochul mentioned, New York remains a beacon of hope, tolerance, and celebrates its diversity of Muslim population.”

As part of the designation, Hochul’s directive ordered 16 historic landmarks around New York, including Niagara Falls, to be illuminated green on January 2.

“It was a very significant and a very visible way of recognizing, on behalf of the governor and the state, the Heritage Month. We are grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul for this proclamation and recognition," he said.
