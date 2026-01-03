Feroleto named president as Common Council selects leadership for 2026

On New Year’s Day, the City of Buffalo installed its new mayor. On the second day of 2026, it was the Common Council’s turn to set its leadership.

Councilmembers voted unanimously to appoint Joel Feroleto, Delaware District, as Council President. It is the first time Feroleto has held a leadership position within the council.

Ellicott District Councilmember Leah M. Halton-Pope was appointed to continue as Majority Leader, and Masten District Councilmember Zeneta B. Everhart was appointed President Pro Tempore. Like Feroleto, Everhart now holds a leadership position for her first time within the council.

The newly elected leadership also marks the first time in the history of the City of Buffalo that women form a majority of Common Council leadership positions.

During Friday’s meeting, councilmembers also approved Tianna Marks as City Clerk, approved deputy clerk and council staff positions, and set council committee appointments.