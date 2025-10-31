© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The race for Buffalo mayor: in conversation with Michael Gainer

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published October 31, 2025 at 7:01 AM EDT
Michael Gainer is running on his independent Restore Buffalo line in the Buffalo mayoral election.
Gainer campaign website
Michael Gainer is running on his independent Restore Buffalo line in the Buffalo mayoral election.

Buffalo will elect a new mayor for the first time in almost 20 years on Nov. 4 and Michael Gainer is on the ballot as an independent candidate.

He spoke with reporter Holly Kirkpatrick about his plans to lead the city including the future of the Kensington Expressway project, the city’s finances and the local political system.

Hear their conversation by clicking 'Listen'. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

BTPM NPR held one-on-one interviews with all three candidates in the running. Learn about Democratic nominee Sean Ryan's plans here, and listen to our conversation with Republican James Gardner here.

Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Holly Kirkpatrick
Holly Kirkpatrick is a journalist whose work includes investigations, data journalism, and feature stories that hold those in power accountable. She joined BTPM in December 2022.
See stories by Holly Kirkpatrick
Related Content