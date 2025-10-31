The race for Buffalo mayor: in conversation with Michael Gainer

Buffalo will elect a new mayor for the first time in almost 20 years on Nov. 4 and Michael Gainer is on the ballot as an independent candidate.

He spoke with reporter Holly Kirkpatrick about his plans to lead the city including the future of the Kensington Expressway project, the city’s finances and the local political system.

Hear their conversation by clicking 'Listen'. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

BTPM NPR held one-on-one interviews with all three candidates in the running. Learn about Democratic nominee Sean Ryan's plans here, and listen to our conversation with Republican James Gardner here.

