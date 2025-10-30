© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The race for Buffalo mayor: in conversation with James Gardner

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published October 30, 2025 at 7:01 AM EDT
James Gardner is the Republican-endorsed candidate running for Buffalo mayor
Gardner campaign website
James Gardner is the Republican-endorsed candidate running for Buffalo mayor

With less than a week before the Buffalo mayoral election on Nov. 4, BTPM NPR has been speaking one-on-one with the three candidates in the running. Republican-endorsed James Gardner sat down with reporter Holly Kirkpatrick to discuss his plans to balance the city’s budget, tackle low-level crime, build houses in the city and more.

Hear their conversation by clicking 'Listen.' It has been edited for length and clarity.

BTPM NPR's interview with Democratic nominee Sean Ryan can be found here. Our conversation with Independent candidate Michael Gainer will be published online this week.

Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
Holly Kirkpatrick
Holly Kirkpatrick is a journalist whose work includes investigations, data journalism, and feature stories that hold those in power accountable. She joined BTPM in December 2022.
See stories by Holly Kirkpatrick
Related Content