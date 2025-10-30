The race for Buffalo mayor: in conversation with James Gardner

With less than a week before the Buffalo mayoral election on Nov. 4, BTPM NPR has been speaking one-on-one with the three candidates in the running. Republican-endorsed James Gardner sat down with reporter Holly Kirkpatrick to discuss his plans to balance the city’s budget, tackle low-level crime, build houses in the city and more.

Hear their conversation by clicking 'Listen.' It has been edited for length and clarity.

BTPM NPR's interview with Democratic nominee Sean Ryan can be found here. Our conversation with Independent candidate Michael Gainer will be published online this week.