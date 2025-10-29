© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The race for Buffalo mayor: in conversation with Sean Ryan

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Holly Kirkpatrick
Published October 29, 2025 at 7:29 AM EDT
Sen. Sean Ryan is the Democratic nominee in the race for Buffalo mayor
Ryan campaign image
Several elected positions will be decided in the general elections on Nov. 4, including Buffalo mayor.

Three candidates are in the running: Independent Michael Gainer, Republican-endorsed James Gardner and Democratic nominee Sen. Sean Ryan. BTPM NPR’s Holly Kirkpatrick has been interviewing all three to hear their plans for the city. First up, she spoke with Democratic nominee, Sean Ryan.

They talked at length on subjects ranging from the City of Buffalo's budget, public safety, fixing the city's housing issues and even Ryan's go-to wing order.

You can hear the interview by clicking the 'Listen' button.

Conversations with the other two candidates will be posted to our website over the course of this week. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Holly Kirkpatrick
Holly Kirkpatrick is a journalist whose work includes investigations, data journalism, and feature stories that hold those in power accountable. She joined BTPM in December 2022.
