The race for Buffalo mayor: in conversation with Sean Ryan

Several elected positions will be decided in the general elections on Nov. 4, including Buffalo mayor.

Three candidates are in the running: Independent Michael Gainer, Republican-endorsed James Gardner and Democratic nominee Sen. Sean Ryan. BTPM NPR’s Holly Kirkpatrick has been interviewing all three to hear their plans for the city. First up, she spoke with Democratic nominee, Sean Ryan.

They talked at length on subjects ranging from the City of Buffalo's budget, public safety, fixing the city's housing issues and even Ryan's go-to wing order.

You can hear the interview by clicking the 'Listen' button.

Conversations with the other two candidates will be posted to our website over the course of this week. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.