World Canals Conference showcases WNY's unique Erie Canal revitalization

This week, the Erie Canal will be the center focus of the World Canals Conference, taking place in Buffalo through Thursday. It's a special moment for WNY's inland waterway, which 200 years ago changed trade and travel forever.

“So, they're [canals are] there to be preserved, cherished, and you know, make sure that they’re the gift that keeps on giving," said John Paterson.

Paterson and his colleague Richard Millar traveled from Scotland to represent Scottish Canals. On Sunday, the conference kicked off at Canalside, where historical re-enactors performed, folk music played, and people lined up eagerly to see historic boats and interactive exhibits. BTPM NPR caught Paterson and Millar as they checked out the opening festivities.

“We're here in this marvelous waterfront Canalside development, and it's filled my head full of wonderful ideas," said Paterson. "Because I think there's been a tremendous bit of work done here to regenerate the area.”

Like the hundreds of experts visiting around the world, they feel canals are a beloved piece of history that can be revitalized to change an area's economy, environment and people

”At times in our history, there's a temptation to say, "well, that's an obsolete form of transport. Now let's just fill it in, build houses, whatever might and lose it forever.' So, you lose canals forever," Paterson.

Millar is one of two keynote speakers and says this is a vital moment for canals.

“The 650,000 miles of waterway across the globe, and it's a moment in time where we've got to think hard about, how do we look after them, how do we care for them, and how do we repurpose them for the future?” Millar said.

A distinctive feature of the conference: the hundreds of attendees will travel around the area to not just learn about, but truly experience Western New York and Southern Ontario’s canals.

You can learn more by clicking here.

