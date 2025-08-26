Hochul expresses 'troubling concerns' over DJ Granville case

Governor Kathy Hochul has heard calls from public figures for a state investigation into Erie County Narcotics Chief D.J. Granville, who pleaded guilty to reckless driving and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Saying at an unrelated event that she is “willing to have a conversation.”

"These calls just started a few days ago, and so it's certainly something I'm willing to have a conversation with my legal team as well as the Attorney General's office, but nothing has been decided at this point."

She further expressed her concern regarding five Buffalo police officers who refused to cooperate with the Niagara County District Attorney’s office’s independent investigation.

"These have raised troubling concerns, no doubt about it, and let's find out if there's an appropriate role that I'm involved with and the Attorney General as well. Doors not closed on that."

Attorney General Letitia James would need a criminal referral from the governor's office in order to open an investigation.

Following Granville’s guilty plea, he was sentenced to 50 hours of community service and nearly $700 in fines. He has also been suspended without pay for 30 days by Erie County Sheriff John Garcia and ordered to pay the county restitution. The five Buffalo police officers are on administrative leave, pending an internal affairs review.

