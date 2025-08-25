© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Local blood bank hails WNY response to fatal bus crash

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner,
Michael Loss
Published August 25, 2025 at 4:56 PM EDT
FILE - ConnectLife said more than 350 people responded to their emergency appeal for blood donations, following a massive bus crash on the I-90 near Pembroke.
Henrik Nilsson
/
Wikimedia Commons
FILE - ConnectLife said more than 350 people responded to their emergency appeal for blood donations, following a massive bus crash on the I-90 near Pembroke.

ConnectLife is celebrating the Western New York Community’s response to a tragic tour bus crash that occurred last week. Minutes after the incident, the group put out an emergency appeal for blood donations. Over 350 individuals gave blood over the weekend, marking one of the busiest times for the blood bank. ConnectLife issued an appeal for donors through social media and a text message to recent donors.

“There are no words to describe just how unbelievable the response we’ve seen the past few days has been,” said Sarah Diina, senior director of Communications & External Affairs at ConnectLife. “We can’t thank them enough, as well as our incredible staff who went above and beyond to make sure everyone who wanted to give blood this weekend was able to.”

More than 50 people were aboard the bus that crashed on the I-90 near Pembroke. Five passengers died in the rollover incident. Patients were transported to hospitals in Buffalo, Batavia and Rochester.

The organization is continuing a blood drive in the months of September and October. ConnectLife said all donations made through them, stay in Western New York hospitals.
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio, and TV news production. It was there he was nominated for a New York State Emmy Award for coverage of the May 14 Mass Shooting in Buffalo. He re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
Michael Loss
Michael joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in July 2024 as an Associate Producer. He plays an integral role in creating engaging content for BTPM's daily news programming.
