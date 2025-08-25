Local blood bank hails WNY response to fatal bus crash

ConnectLife is celebrating the Western New York Community’s response to a tragic tour bus crash that occurred last week. Minutes after the incident, the group put out an emergency appeal for blood donations. Over 350 individuals gave blood over the weekend, marking one of the busiest times for the blood bank. ConnectLife issued an appeal for donors through social media and a text message to recent donors.

“There are no words to describe just how unbelievable the response we’ve seen the past few days has been,” said Sarah Diina, senior director of Communications & External Affairs at ConnectLife. “We can’t thank them enough, as well as our incredible staff who went above and beyond to make sure everyone who wanted to give blood this weekend was able to.”

More than 50 people were aboard the bus that crashed on the I-90 near Pembroke. Five passengers died in the rollover incident. Patients were transported to hospitals in Buffalo, Batavia and Rochester.

The organization is continuing a blood drive in the months of September and October. ConnectLife said all donations made through them, stay in Western New York hospitals.