DEVELOPING: I-90 closed near Pembroke due to tour bus crash

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published August 22, 2025 at 1:58 PM EDT
Traffic at a standstill on Exit 48A due to bus crash in Pembroke.
NITTEC
Traffic at a standstill on Exit 48A due to bus crash in Pembroke.

An apparent tour bus crash in Pembroke on the I-90 is being called a "mass casualty" incident.

The New York State Police posted a travel advisory on social media around 1 p.m. today regarding a rollover bus crash. Both sides of the I-90 near Pembroke have been closed. That includes Exit 48A and Exit 49. Multiple Mercy Flight helicopters are reported to be responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. BTPM NPR will add more to it as more information comes in.
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
BTPM Staff
