DEVELOPING: I-90 closed near Pembroke due to tour bus crash

An apparent tour bus crash in Pembroke on the I-90 is being called a "mass casualty" incident.

The New York State Police posted a travel advisory on social media around 1 p.m. today regarding a rollover bus crash. Both sides of the I-90 near Pembroke have been closed. That includes Exit 48A and Exit 49. Multiple Mercy Flight helicopters are reported to be responding to the scene.

I’ve been briefed on the tragic tour bus accident on the @NYSThruway.



My team is coordinating closely with @nyspolice and local officials who are working to rescue and provide assistance to everyone involved. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 22, 2025

I have been advised the NYS Thruway is closed westbound at Exit 48A (Pembroke) and Eastbound at Exit 49 (Depew) until further notice due to the serious mass casualty bus accident in Genesee County just over the Erie County line. Vehicles will be detoured off the Thruway at each. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) August 22, 2025

This is a developing story. BTPM NPR will add more to it as more information comes in.