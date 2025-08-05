'Not a partisan issue' Schumer calls for an end to Canadian tariffs

As a new 35% sweeping tariff on many Canadian goods went into effect last week, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer traveled to Western New York today to announce that he will force a Senate vote on the topic when they return in September.

Standing steps away from Niagara Falls, an icon of the Canadian-American relationship, the Democrat bashed President Trump, citing the effect that his trade policies have had on New York summer tourism in border cities. According to data from Customs and Border Protection, over 376,000 fewer automobiles crossed into New York from Canada during June 2025 compared to June 2024. Schumer plans on using a privileged resolution measure to force a Senate vote on ending Canadian tariffs, which he claims is a bipartisan matter.

“This is bipartisan. We had a bill a while back, and seven Republicans joined the Democrats,” Schumer said, “So, this is not a partisan issue. This is a people issue. This is a money in people's pockets issue. But we just can't let this chaos continue.”

The previous bill in April failed to get House recognition, but Schumer is hoping that pressure on New York GOP House members will help change the outcome this time around. Although Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy recently hailed the $29.6 billion brought in from tariffs. Also speaking at the event was Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, who described how border cities like the Cataract City suffer the most from Canadian tariffs.

“Tariffs, when used correctly, can provide some benefit in relations, but when they're used as a jackhammer for every problem that an administration wants to try and solve, they're blind to the people who suffer as a result of it,” Restaino said.

The Senate reconvenes in September.