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LIVE: Primary election night 2026 in WNY

Published June 23, 2026 at 9:25 PM EDT
White voting booths with the American flag on them and the word "Vote" underneath it. Hanging from each booth, there are pamphlets that read "Look here. Voter Instructions and regulations."
hermosawave/Getty Images/iStockphoto
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iStockphoto
One is a powerful number when it comes to the democratic process. As things stand, the race for Barre Town Supervisor is separated by one, yes, just ONE vote.

Primary elections are on the ballot across Western New York. Follow along for results.

Primary elections are on the ballot across Western New York.

Those include various races to secure ballot lines in November's general election for State Senate, Assembly, State Comptroller and Congress.

Among the most high-profile races is Assemblymember Jon Rivera and State Sen. Jeremy Zellner vying for the Democratic nomination for the 61st State Senate District.

Zellner, the Erie County Democratic Committee chairman, won a special election in February for the seat vacated by now-Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan.

There is also a three-way Democratic primary race for Rivera's current seat in the 149th Assembly District. That features Adam Bojak, Karen Hoak and Kevin Deese.

Follow along for primary night tallies:

Bojak victory in Assembly primary 'affirms working people across state' are ready for universal change

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Posted June 23, 2026 at 10:23 PM EDT
Adam Bojak (middle) celebrates with supporters at his primary night viewing party on Buffalo's West Side following his victory in the 149th Assembly District Democratic primary.
I'Jaz Jaciel
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BTPM NPR
Adam Bojak (right) embraces a supporter at his primary night viewing party on Buffalo's West Side following his victory in the 149th Assembly District Democratic primary.

Adam Bojak released the following statement after declaring victory in the 149th New York State Assembly Democratic primary race.

"Tonight's victory affirms that working people across New York State are ready for universal solutions to housing, healthcare, childcare and more," said Bojak. "We're building a broad coalition, and together we will fight back against fascism and corporate greed as we look ahead to November. I am deeply grateful to each and every person who has supported our campaign, and I look forward to continuing to earn the opportunity to be your next Assembly Member in the 149th District."

Bojak captured nearly 50% of the vote in the Democratic primary. The next closest opponent was Karen Hoak, the endorsed candidate of the Erie County Democratic Committee.

Hoak previously served as a town board member in Hamburg, and worked for Erie County's Highway Department.

There were just under 8,000 ballots cast between early voting and primary day voting, according to the Erie County Board of Elections.

A tenants' rights attorney, Bojak ran with the endorsement of the current Assembly seat holder Jon Rivera.

Results continue to trickle in for 61st State Senate, Rivera continues lead on Zellner

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Posted June 23, 2026 at 10:13 PM EDT

While the 149th Assembly vote is all but in, there is double the amount of precincts for State Senate. Rivera is growing his lead on Zellner, who had a slight edge during initial early voting results.

Nearly 33% of the votes remain outstanding in the 61st State Senate Democratic primary race.

Jonathan D. Rivera

DEM

56.65%

7,447

4,8362,1085037,447

Jeremy J. Zellner

DEM

43.21%

5,680

2,7912,0168735,680

Write-in

DEM

0.14%

19

145019

Bojak and supporters celebrate victory in 149th Assembly race

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Posted June 23, 2026 at 10:05 PM EDT

Adam Bojak and his supporters are beginning to celebrate as mathematically his chief opponent Karen Hoak does not have enough of the vote left to pull ahead.

Kevin W. Deese

DEM

16.78%

1,194

905239501,194

Karen L. Hoak

DEM

34.79%

2,476

1,4847712212,476

Adam L. Bojak

DEM

48.29%

3,437

2,447901893,437

Write-in

DEM

0.14%

10

72110

Bojak speaks after claiming victory

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Posted June 23, 2026 at 10:05 PM EDT

Bojak speaks with our I'Jaz Ja'ciel as he claims victory in the race to succeed Jon Rivera in the Assembly.

20260623_215710.mp4

Rivera holds near 10 point lead on Zellner with half of vote in

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Posted June 23, 2026 at 9:52 PM EDT

Jonathan D. Rivera

DEM

54.50%

5,761

3,1502,1085035,761

Jeremy J. Zellner

DEM

45.35%

4,794

1,9052,0168734,794

Write-in

DEM

0.14%

15

105015

Bojak surges in results for Assembly primary as a handful of precincts remain

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Posted June 23, 2026 at 9:51 PM EDT

Kevin W. Deese

DEM

16.92%

1,100

811239501,100

Karen L. Hoak

DEM

36.81%

2,394

1,4027712212,394

Adam L. Bojak

DEM

46.15%

3,001

2,011901893,001

Write-in

DEM

0.12%

8

5218

Bojak continues gaining lead over Hoak, Deese

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Posted June 23, 2026 at 9:45 PM EDT

Karen Hoak is a Hamburg Town Councilmember and is the Democratic committee's endorsed candidate in the race. But Bojak, who gained the endorsement of Assemblymember Jon Rivera to be his successor, is continuing his rise in the results tonight.

Another half of the voting precincts still need to report in with results.

Kevin W. Deese

DEM

15.80%

731

44223950731

Karen L. Hoak

DEM

39.47%

1,826

8347712211,826

Adam L. Bojak

DEM

44.57%

2,062

1,072901892,062

Write-in

DEM

0.15%

7

4217

Gies has early sizeable lead over Stocker in race to challenge Langworthy in Congress

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Posted June 23, 2026 at 9:40 PM EDT

Election Districts Reporting: 42 of 487

Aaron Gies
DEM74.45 %2,162
Kevin T. StockerDEM19.90 %578
Blank5.10 %148
Void0.41 %12
Write-in0.14 %4
Total Votes2,904

Rivera pulls ahead as more primary day results roll in

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Posted June 23, 2026 at 9:35 PM EDT

As another 18 voting precincts report in at 9:36 p.m., Rivera has pulled ahead of Zellner by less than 100 votes. About 75% of precincts still need to report in.

Jonathan D. Rivera

DEM

50.20%

3,924

1,3132,1085033,924

Jeremy J. Zellner

DEM

49.67%

3,883

9942,0168733,883

Write-in

DEM

0.13%

10

55010

Bojak with slight lead in 3-way Democratic primary for 149th Assembly District at 9:32 p.m.

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Posted June 23, 2026 at 9:31 PM EDT

Kevin W. Deese

DEM

13.93%

403

11423950403

Karen L. Hoak

DEM

42.02%

1,216

2247712211,216

Adam L. Bojak

DEM

43.88%

1,270

280901891,270

Write-in

DEM

0.17%

5

2215

Early voting and first precinct results show Zellner with slight lead

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Posted June 23, 2026 at 9:29 PM EDT

Following polls closing at 9 p.m., the Erie County Board of Elections has released results from the preceding early voting period and 10 primary day voting locations.

It shows Zellner with a slight lead over Rivera in the 61st State Senate Democratic primary.

ZELLNER - 50.69% - 3,225
RIVERA - 49.2% - 3,131