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LIVE: Primary election night 2026 in WNY
Primary elections are on the ballot across Western New York. Follow along for results.
Primary elections are on the ballot across Western New York.
Those include various races to secure ballot lines in November's general election for State Senate, Assembly, State Comptroller and Congress.
Among the most high-profile races is Assemblymember Jon Rivera and State Sen. Jeremy Zellner vying for the Democratic nomination for the 61st State Senate District.
Zellner, the Erie County Democratic Committee chairman, won a special election in February for the seat vacated by now-Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan.
There is also a three-way Democratic primary race for Rivera's current seat in the 149th Assembly District. That features Adam Bojak, Karen Hoak and Kevin Deese.
Follow along for primary night tallies:
Bojak victory in Assembly primary 'affirms working people across state' are ready for universal change
Adam Bojak released the following statement after declaring victory in the 149th New York State Assembly Democratic primary race.
"Tonight's victory affirms that working people across New York State are ready for universal solutions to housing, healthcare, childcare and more," said Bojak. "We're building a broad coalition, and together we will fight back against fascism and corporate greed as we look ahead to November. I am deeply grateful to each and every person who has supported our campaign, and I look forward to continuing to earn the opportunity to be your next Assembly Member in the 149th District."
Bojak captured nearly 50% of the vote in the Democratic primary. The next closest opponent was Karen Hoak, the endorsed candidate of the Erie County Democratic Committee.
Hoak previously served as a town board member in Hamburg, and worked for Erie County's Highway Department.
There were just under 8,000 ballots cast between early voting and primary day voting, according to the Erie County Board of Elections.
A tenants' rights attorney, Bojak ran with the endorsement of the current Assembly seat holder Jon Rivera.
Results continue to trickle in for 61st State Senate, Rivera continues lead on Zellner
While the 149th Assembly vote is all but in, there is double the amount of precincts for State Senate. Rivera is growing his lead on Zellner, who had a slight edge during initial early voting results.
Nearly 33% of the votes remain outstanding in the 61st State Senate Democratic primary race.
Jonathan D. Rivera
DEM
56.65%
7,447
|4,836
|2,108
|503
|7,447
Jeremy J. Zellner
DEM
43.21%
5,680
|2,791
|2,016
|873
|5,680
Write-in
DEM
0.14%
19
|14
|5
|0
|19
Bojak and supporters celebrate victory in 149th Assembly race
Adam Bojak and his supporters are beginning to celebrate as mathematically his chief opponent Karen Hoak does not have enough of the vote left to pull ahead.
Kevin W. Deese
DEM
16.78%
1,194
|905
|239
|50
|1,194
Karen L. Hoak
DEM
34.79%
2,476
|1,484
|771
|221
|2,476
Adam L. Bojak
DEM
48.29%
3,437
|2,447
|901
|89
|3,437
Write-in
DEM
0.14%
10
|7
|2
|1
|10
Bojak speaks after claiming victory
Bojak speaks with our I'Jaz Ja'ciel as he claims victory in the race to succeed Jon Rivera in the Assembly.
Rivera holds near 10 point lead on Zellner with half of vote in
Jonathan D. Rivera
DEM
54.50%
5,761
|3,150
|2,108
|503
|5,761
Jeremy J. Zellner
DEM
45.35%
4,794
|1,905
|2,016
|873
|4,794
Write-in
DEM
0.14%
15
|10
|5
|0
|15
Bojak surges in results for Assembly primary as a handful of precincts remain
Kevin W. Deese
DEM
16.92%
1,100
|811
|239
|50
|1,100
Karen L. Hoak
DEM
36.81%
2,394
|1,402
|771
|221
|2,394
Adam L. Bojak
DEM
46.15%
3,001
|2,011
|901
|89
|3,001
Write-in
DEM
0.12%
8
|5
|2
|1
|8
Bojak continues gaining lead over Hoak, Deese
Karen Hoak is a Hamburg Town Councilmember and is the Democratic committee's endorsed candidate in the race. But Bojak, who gained the endorsement of Assemblymember Jon Rivera to be his successor, is continuing his rise in the results tonight.
Another half of the voting precincts still need to report in with results.
Kevin W. Deese
DEM
15.80%
731
|442
|239
|50
|731
Karen L. Hoak
DEM
39.47%
1,826
|834
|771
|221
|1,826
Adam L. Bojak
DEM
44.57%
2,062
|1,072
|901
|89
|2,062
Write-in
DEM
0.15%
7
|4
|2
|1
|7
Gies has early sizeable lead over Stocker in race to challenge Langworthy in Congress
Election Districts Reporting: 42 of 487
|DEM
|74.45 %
|2,162
|Kevin T. Stocker
|DEM
|19.90 %
|578
|Blank
|5.10 %
|148
|Void
|0.41 %
|12
|Write-in
|0.14 %
|4
|Total Votes
|2,904
Rivera pulls ahead as more primary day results roll in
As another 18 voting precincts report in at 9:36 p.m., Rivera has pulled ahead of Zellner by less than 100 votes. About 75% of precincts still need to report in.
Jonathan D. Rivera
DEM
50.20%
3,924
|1,313
|2,108
|503
|3,924
Jeremy J. Zellner
DEM
49.67%
3,883
|994
|2,016
|873
|3,883
Write-in
DEM
0.13%
10
|5
|5
|0
|10
Bojak with slight lead in 3-way Democratic primary for 149th Assembly District at 9:32 p.m.
Kevin W. Deese
DEM
13.93%
403
|114
|239
|50
|403
Karen L. Hoak
DEM
42.02%
1,216
|224
|771
|221
|1,216
Adam L. Bojak
DEM
43.88%
1,270
|280
|901
|89
|1,270
Write-in
DEM
0.17%
5
|2
|2
|1
|5
Early voting and first precinct results show Zellner with slight lead
Following polls closing at 9 p.m., the Erie County Board of Elections has released results from the preceding early voting period and 10 primary day voting locations.
It shows Zellner with a slight lead over Rivera in the 61st State Senate Democratic primary.
ZELLNER - 50.69% - 3,225
RIVERA - 49.2% - 3,131