LIVE: Primary election night 2026 in WNY

Primary elections are on the ballot across Western New York.

Those include various races to secure ballot lines in November's general election for State Senate, Assembly, State Comptroller and Congress.

Among the most high-profile races is Assemblymember Jon Rivera and State Sen. Jeremy Zellner vying for the Democratic nomination for the 61st State Senate District.

Zellner, the Erie County Democratic Committee chairman, won a special election in February for the seat vacated by now-Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan.

There is also a three-way Democratic primary race for Rivera's current seat in the 149th Assembly District. That features Adam Bojak, Karen Hoak and Kevin Deese.

Follow along for primary night tallies: