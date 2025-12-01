© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Schumer says three of his New York offices were targeted with bomb threats

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Associated Press
Published December 1, 2025 at 4:48 PM EST
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., flanked by Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., right, speaks during a news conference on legislation to reverse SNAP cuts on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Washington.
Jose Luis Magana
/
AP
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., flanked by Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., right, speaks during a news conference on legislation to reverse SNAP cuts on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Monday that three of his New York offices were targeted with emailed bomb threats from an email address alleging the “2020 election was rigged.”

Schumer said in a statement that local law enforcement received bomb threats referencing his offices in Rochester, Binghamton and Long Island with the email subject line “MAGA.”

“Local and federal law enforcement responded immediately and are conducting full security sweeps,” Schumer said. “Everyone is safe, and I am grateful for their quick and professional response to ensure these offices remain safe and secure for all New Yorkers.”

A law enforcement source confirmed that Suffolk County police responded to Schumer’s Long Island office but could not confirm the details of the threat. The person requested anonymity because the investigation is ongoing.

The U.S. Capitol Police declined comment, saying they do not discuss member security for safety reasons.

Schumer said in the statement that “these kinds of violent threats have absolutely no place in our political system.”

President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden but has falsely claimed since then that it was “rigged” or “stolen.” But courts dismissed or ruled against the campaign in dozens of lawsuits and the votes were certified by election officials in all 50 states.
Tags
From BTPM NPR and our Partners Local StoriesWBFO News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press